د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Abu Dhabi Crowds Pic Was Taken Days Before Malls Reopened To The Public

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Abu Dhabi Crowds Pic Was Taken Days Before Malls Reopened To The Public

An image widely shared on social media showing a swarm of people gathering at the entrance of a mall in Abu Dhabi was criticised for a lack of social distancing.

The photo went viral on Friday, the day some malls reopened, prompting people to believe this was the situation on day 1 of malls being back in business. However, it has since been revealed the pic was actually snapped on Wednesday, April 29, and shows employees at the mall entrance.

Local reports state the crowd was cleared up shortly after.

Malls in Abu Dhabi are reopening, all employees must be tested for COVID-19 before they will be permitted to return to work

Those aware of the date confusion still dished out some home truths regarding the behaviour

The crowd cleared soon after and Abu Dhabi malls now have stringent checks in place to prevent groups gathering

As the businesses gradually resume, crowds will be common, with limited numbers permitted within malls and restaurants. The public is reminded to maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the virus.

All malls must adhere to reopening procedures

Full compliance must be met and so far five malls have been granted permission to open

There are crowd control measures in place

LISTEN: 1.2 Million Lights On The Burj Khalifa Are Up For Sale

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?