The Abu Dhabi Crowds Pic Was Taken Days Before Malls Reopened To The Public

An image widely shared on social media showing a swarm of people gathering at the entrance of a mall in Abu Dhabi was criticised for a lack of social distancing.

The photo went viral on Friday, the day some malls reopened, prompting people to believe this was the situation on day 1 of malls being back in business. However, it has since been revealed the pic was actually snapped on Wednesday, April 29, and shows employees at the mall entrance.

Local reports state the crowd was cleared up shortly after.

Malls in Abu Dhabi are reopening, all employees must be tested for COVID-19 before they will be permitted to return to work

#ابوظبي_مول ! لو كان علاج كورونا مش مجاني ما بنشوف هذي المناظر عندنا ! pic.twitter.com/zRdbvdBPTs — علي عيسى 🇦🇪 (@Ali3essa) April 30, 2020

Those aware of the date confusion still dished out some home truths regarding the behaviour

Whether it’s 2days before the mall opened or when the opened, some distance amongst those waiting to be tested would have been exercised. — Sophia Sebo (@SeboSophia) May 3, 2020

The crowd cleared soon after and Abu Dhabi malls now have stringent checks in place to prevent groups gathering

As the businesses gradually resume, crowds will be common, with limited numbers permitted within malls and restaurants. The public is reminded to maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the virus.

Just look at the crowd, Where is so called “ Social Distancing” and ppl have no sense at all — muhammad ilyas (@ilyasmy) May 3, 2020

All malls must adhere to reopening procedures

ADDED has issued a circular to the managers and owners of shopping malls, grocery stores and pharmacies in the emirate of Abu Dhabi regarding the installation of thermal cameras at the main entrances of their facilities. The cameras are available for rent from @NCEMAUAE pic.twitter.com/Gd1r1F5Stb — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) May 1, 2020

Full compliance must be met and so far five malls have been granted permission to open

ADDED granted five permits to reopen shopping centres in Abu Dhabi and is currently working with a number of other malls to ensure their full compliance with the guidelines, regulations and instructions by carrying out continous inspection campaigns#WeAreCommited #stayhome pic.twitter.com/VHNwLOXlxi — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) May 2, 2020

There are crowd control measures in place

ADDED is carrying out an inspection and control campaign at the commercial centers "malls" that are to reopen in Abu Dhabi in order to determine the extent of the shops' commitment to the precautionary and preventive measures stipulated by the department.https://t.co/HCf8JTQOLw — دائرة التنمية الاقتصادية – أبوظبي (@AbuDhabiDED) May 1, 2020

