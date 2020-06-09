COVID-19: The Abu Dhabi Lockdown Has Been Extended For One More Week

The Abu Dhabi lockdown is to be extended by one week, starting today.

Movement within the Abu Dhabi regions of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah, as well as movement IN and OUT of the emirate, is banned for one more week.

The Abu Dhabi lockdown: Movement within each region is permitted in line with National Sterilisation programme timings

The ban includes all residents and UAE Nationals, while there are exceptions for those in the vital sectors, and exceptions for the necessary transportation of goods and chronic disease patients visiting hospitals

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods. Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 8, 2020

If you’re travelling out of Abu Dhabi airport, you will need to present your booking confirmation or ticket if requested by officials

TRAVEL UPDATE: Travel between Abu Dhabi and other emirates is currently restricted. If you are travelling between emirates to reach the airport, you will need to present your booking confirmation or ticket if requested by officials. Visit https://t.co/sThJx44GYZ for details pic.twitter.com/NkWwt6DZc3 — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 2, 2020

The necessary steps have been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19

This step aims to enhance the effectiveness of the expanded National Screening Programme, among a series of precautionary and preventative measures being taken to reduce contact, curb the spread of Covid-19, and protect the health and safety of all community members. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 8, 2020

LISTEN To The Lovin Daily: Strict Social Distancing Map At The Dubai Fountain Now In Place

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami