COVID-19: The Abu Dhabi Lockdown Has Been Extended For One More Week

The Abu Dhabi lockdown is to be extended by one week, starting today.

Movement within the Abu Dhabi regions of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah, as well as movement IN and OUT of the emirate, is banned for one more week.

The Abu Dhabi lockdown: Movement within each region is permitted in line with National Sterilisation programme timings

The ban includes all residents and UAE Nationals, while there are exceptions for those in the vital sectors, and exceptions for the necessary transportation of goods and chronic disease patients visiting hospitals

If you’re travelling out of Abu Dhabi airport, you will need to present your booking confirmation or ticket if requested by officials

The necessary steps have been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19

