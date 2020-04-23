Abu Dhabi Is Exploring Options To Reopen Its Malls

Authorities are aiming for a gradual increase in economic activity and are currently evaluating guidelines to reopen malls while ensuring the health and safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

No timeline has been given, however, the announcement states authorities are working with the private sector and consulting stakeholders, in line with government plans to gradually increase economic activity.

The Department of Economic Development is working towards reopening malls in Abu Dhabi

Restrictions would apply

Circulars were issued to malls stating that as economic activity resumes, certain restrictions would still apply to cinemas and entertainment venues and the overall capacity of the mall should not exceed 30%. The malls would also run on limited operating hours, according to reports.

