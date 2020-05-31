BREAKING: All Movement In And Out Of Abu Dhabi Is Banned From Tuesday

A ban on moving from Abu Dhabi to other emirates will begin from Tuesday, June 2.

Announced today by Abu Dhabi Media Office, the ban is expected to be in place for one week.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week.”

Movement between Abu Dhabi regions and movement out of the capital has been banned for all residents and UAE nationals

The move is in place to ‘enhance the effectiveness of the National Sterilisation Programme’

Employees of vital sectors are exempt from the ruling. Residents within each region are permitted to move freely in line with National Sterilisation Programme timings.

