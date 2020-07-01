Abu Dhabi Updates: Here’s The Latest Info For People Who Want To Enter The Capital

د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced further updates for people who want to enter the capital.

Everyone can enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative COVID-19 test, no permit required…excluding:  those transporting goods and mail and non-Abu Dhabi blue-collar workers.

Exceptions include: those with medical appointments for cancer or kidney-related treatment, children under 12 and reps from ministries who may apply for a special 14-hour permit. It’s worth noting that ALL cars will be checked, so you’re advised not to try to enter the emirate without a test as this will just cause a delay for others.

How long will this last? The response is: until further notice, and will depend on continued monitoring and further positive outcomes that have been seen in recent weeks

AD Media Office outlined the most recently asked questions below.

