Abu Dhabi Updates: Here’s The Latest Info For People Who Want To Enter The Capital

Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced further updates for people who want to enter the capital.

Everyone can enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative COVID-19 test, no permit required…excluding: those transporting goods and mail and non-Abu Dhabi blue-collar workers.

Exceptions include: those with medical appointments for cancer or kidney-related treatment, children under 12 and reps from ministries who may apply for a special 14-hour permit. It’s worth noting that ALL cars will be checked, so you’re advised not to try to enter the emirate without a test as this will just cause a delay for others.