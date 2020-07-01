Abu Dhabi Updates: Here’s The Latest Info For People Who Want To Enter The Capital
Abu Dhabi Media Office has announced further updates for people who want to enter the capital.
Everyone can enter Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative COVID-19 test, no permit required…excluding: those transporting goods and mail and non-Abu Dhabi blue-collar workers.
Exceptions include: those with medical appointments for cancer or kidney-related treatment, children under 12 and reps from ministries who may apply for a special 14-hour permit. It’s worth noting that ALL cars will be checked, so you’re advised not to try to enter the emirate without a test as this will just cause a delay for others.
How long will this last? The response is: until further notice, and will depend on continued monitoring and further positive outcomes that have been seen in recent weeks
AD Media Office outlined the most recently asked questions below.
Further details on the decision to allow entering the Emirate of #AbuDhabi with a COVID-19 negative test result within 48 hours from receiving the results. pic.twitter.com/AeyUDRYdA1
