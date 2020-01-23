Dubai Has Just Been Ranked As The 7th Safest City In The World
Shout out Dubai, shout out Abu Dhabi! You’re some of the world’s safest cities to live in.
*Phew! Wipes sweat.
Numbeo is the world’s largest database of current and accurate info on the cost of living, traffic, crime and pollution in cities around the world and it’s just compiled the stats of the world’s safest cities to live.
And drumroll, please….
For the fourth year running, Abu Dhabi has been named as the world’s safest city to live in
Overall crime risk in the UAE is registered as very low
While safety is ranked as ‘very high’
*These rankings were last updated in January 2020
Abu Dhabi has the lowest crime ranking in the world, while Dubai comes in with the 7th lowest
Caracas in Venezuela has the highest in the world
See the rankings on Numbeo here.