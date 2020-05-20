COVID-19: Etihad Makes Layoffs Across Several Departments

Etihad has made redundancies across various departments.

A representative for the Abu Dhabi air carrier on Tuesday said,

“”The coronavirus pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to businesses around the world, and Etihad is no exception”. “It is clear the demand for travel in the near future will be significantly reduced and as a result we must make difficult decisions to ensure Etihad will weather this storm… we have had to make redundancies across several areas of our business to reflect current market conditions.” Via local reports.

Along with the layoffs, some Etihad staff have been seconded to Global Aerospace Logistics, for an initial period of six months.

The airline also announced an increased number and frequency of special flights worldwide

To ensure individuals can return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout May and June, the airline will increase frequencies on previously announced special flights and will add new services to Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Toronto.

This is in addition to the recently launched link between Melbourne and London, Etihad will also add services to Sydney, allowing a direct transit connection to and from the UK capital via Abu Dhabi.

The airline follows strict hygiene standards that all travellers must also adhere to.

Take note of the following dates and destinations

· Amsterdam: 20, 22, 27, 29 May & 1, 3, 8, 10, 15 June · Barcelona: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June · Belgrade: 21 May · Brussels: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June · Dublin: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June · Geneva: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June · Frankfurt: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June · Jakarta: 21, 28 May & 4, 11 June · Kuala Lumpur: 23, 30 May & 6, 13 June · London Heathrow: 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30 May & 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15 June · Melbourne: 20, 22, 27, 28 May & 4, 11 June · Milan: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June · Paris CDG: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June · Seoul Incheon: 21, 23, 28, 30 May & 4, 6, 11, 13 June · Singapore: 19 May & 2, 9 June · Sydney: 26 May & 2, 9 June · Tokyo Narita: 25 May & 1, 8 June · Toronto: 21 May · Zurich: 24, 31 May & 7, 14 June

