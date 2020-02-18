د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Special Ramadan Flight Service Is Launching From The UAE For 2020

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As Ramadan draws near (Ramadan is expected to start on approx April 23 this year) Etihad is preparing in advance for the rush of travellers to Jeddah.

Etihad Airways will operate a daily flight from Al Ain to Jeddah for the last ten days of Ramadan, from May 14 to May 23 to meet the increased demand during the busy travel period.

Around two million visitors will travel to Mecca each year during the month of Ramadan to perform Umrah

And Etihad will operate a daily scheduled flight from Al Ain to Jeddah to ensure traveller’s needs are met.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?