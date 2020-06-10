FIGHT ISLAND Confirmed: The UFC Is Coming To Abu Dhabi In July
This is massive and it’s the news UFC fans have been waiting for. UFC 251 is coming to Yas Island, starting July 11 and there’ll be a total of four fight nights.
UFC President Dana White confirmed the huge news after it was rumoured they were looking for a safe international destination to host the fights. He also confirmed there would be more fights on July 15, July 18 and July 25.
Four UFC fight nights happening in Abu Dhabi this July
Part of the island will be dubbed a ‘safety zone’ with a hotel, dining and coaching facilities arranged purely for the athletes and fight personnel
The full fight card has yet to be revealed, but all eyes are on this featherweight fight on night 1
