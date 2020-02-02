5 Reasons To Go For A Stroll At This Breathtaking New Mangrove Park In Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi peeps, the Qurum Walkway is well and truly underway and is now open to the public to enjoy.

If you’ve yet to see or hear about this, it’s basically the new Mangrove Park at Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi that looks as peaceful as that scene of the house in The Notebook. Whether or not you’re familiar with that rom-com reference, visiting this new spot out is something you should keep in mind.

And here are a couple of reasons why…

Image Credits: Abu Dhabi Media Office