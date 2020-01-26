BREAKING: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre Has Denied Rumors That A Patient Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, officially established in the Capital last year, has denied rumors that a patient in Abu Dhabi was diagnosed with Coronavirus. The new coronavirus aka Wuhan virus (nCoV) has become an epidemic, taking the lives of dozens in China and thousands of people are showing signs of the fatal respiratory virus.

They released a statement via WAM, the Emirates News Agency, that says the case pertains to a previous type of Coronavirus, which is not dangerous, and for which the patient is currently being treated

The deadly virus with a reported 56 deaths and over 2,000 cases since it’s an outbreak in China last week. There have been at least 3 cases reported in the US at the time of writing.

On Saturday, The The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), have released a list of preventive tips for travellers as well as significant symptoms to watch out for and screening tests were set up at airports in the UAE.

In a further statement, the UAE has stated it will support the international community in doing whatever is needed to tackle this outbreak.

ADHC: There Are No Recorded Infections In The Country With The Corona Virus

A National Crisis Meeting Was Held And It Was Confirmed That The Country Was Free From Cases

HH Mohammed Bin Zayed Has Stated The UAE’s Will Provide China With Humanatiran Support During The Crisis