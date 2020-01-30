The UAE Just Broke The Record For The World’s Largest Handshake
Longest driverless metro service, tallest building, largest gold ring… the UAE should have a world record for all its world records… AMIRITE?!
But this one, you probably didn’t expect.
The UAE entered the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the world’s largest handshake. BOOM! (And we’re here for the purpose.)
A human chain made up of 1,817 made the record happen at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi this week.
1,817 people got together for this!
The human chain symbolises tolerance and fraternity
“One World One Message” was the message Abu Dhabi Police’s Youth Council wanted to send at an event which marked the first anniversary of the signing of the Fraternity Document during the historic visit of Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Zahar.
The Minister of Tolerance Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan was in attendance. During his speech he praised all attendees, along with Sheikha Fatima, aka ‘Mother of the Nation’, stating she’s a role model of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity according to Wam.ae