The UAE Just Broke The Record For The World’s Largest Handshake

Longest driverless metro service, tallest building, largest gold ring… the UAE should have a world record for all its world records… AMIRITE?!

But this one, you probably didn’t expect.

The UAE entered the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the world’s largest handshake. BOOM! (And we’re here for the purpose.)

A human chain made up of 1,817 made the record happen at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi this week.

1,817 people got together for this!