Fly To Europe For AED245 On Abu Dhabi’s New Budget Airline

Wizz Air is a budget European airline and it’s about to launch in Abu Dhabi.

And as major airlines face a COVID-19 crisis, the airline that was originally established in Hungary announced it’s offering flights to select European destinations at low-low prices.

From June, Wizz Air will fly to Budapest and Bucharest and it will eventually offer five destinations from Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH).

Flights to the European cities start from just AED245 (we kid you not!) with more options including Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia expected to be rolled out from September.

This is the first low-cost airline to operate out of Abu Dhabi

شركة "ويز إير" الأوروبية للطيران الاقتصادي تسيّر 5 رحلات عبر مطار أبوظبي الدولي إلى خمس وجهات أوروبية لتصبح بذلك أول شركة طيران أوروبية منخفضة التكلفة تشغل عملياتها من وإلى أبوظبي.#مطار_أبوظبي #ويز_إير #أبوظبي #الإمارات pic.twitter.com/s7KaGaztSO — Abu Dhabi Airport (@AUH) May 3, 2020

Similar to its competitors, the airline is sharing its commitment to safety and hygiene

