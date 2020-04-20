For AED8 You Can Donate To Dubai Ruler’s 10 Million Meals Campaign

The ruler of Dubai has launched a humanitarian campaign to deliver 10 million meals to communities in the UAE affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan draws near, this is a way for the community to give back to those in need, by providing meals or supporting those who have lost their income.

“In the UAE, no one sleeps hungry or in need”

The campaign will be lead by HH Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum and will run throughout the Holy Month. Usually, the month of Ramadan draws huge generosity, and if your usual outlets for giving are unavailable due to COVID-19, you can donate to this great cause from AED8, which is the price of one meal.

“Today, we launched a humanitarian campaign to provide 10 million meals or food parcels to communities affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the UAE. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is the best person to lead this campaign during the Holy Month of Ramadan.” – HH Sheikh Mohammed

You can donate by simply sending a text message:

The 10 million meals initiative is being led by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum

You can also support those who have lost their income

