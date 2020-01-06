Abu Dhabi Peeps: A New Camera Will Catch Tailgaters Starting January 15

You’ve either been the one in a rush tailgating or had someone add enormous pressure on your driving because they’re tailing right behind you- either way, Abu Dhabi is no longer having it.

Tailgating, in case you didn’t know, is when a driver drives behind another car without much distance apart, which could end in an accident if that vehicle in front suddenly stops.

As of January 15, 2020, a new camera system will be placed in the capital’s highways to catch tailgaters in action

Those who stick behind another car too close and flash their lights will be caught by the Smart system.