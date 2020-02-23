YAAY! Cheap Bike Rental Has Just Been Introduced Across Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

Eagle-eye metro users will have known this was coming…

And now the day is here.

An incredible 78 bike stations are now in operation across the city, which means 780 bikes are ready for use, and that’s just phase one!

The gleaming new stations are a collaboration between the RTA and Careem and employ the latest smart systems to track the bikes via GPS, with features that can anticipate high volume areas – genius!

On your bike! You can hire and pay via the Careem Bike app

It’s super easy. You can unlock bikes scanning the QR code on the bicycle and enter a 5-digit code from the application.

Dubai IS a biking city – you just need to get to know the routes

You’ll find bike stations in Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra.

You can cycle on safe roads, or designated bike tracks to a maximum of 30km/h across the city which has slowly but surely been developing into a biking city before your eyes.

In the last few years alone, the RTA has laid 425 km of bicycle tracks across areas such as Saih Al Salam, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai Water Canal, Jumeirah Beach Road, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, in addition to recent projects across Al Khawaneej and Al Warqa, as well as joint-tracks in Al Qusais, Al Karama and Al Manknool (32 km).

The overall bicycle tracks across Dubai will reach 647 km by 2023. Incredible!

Careem will install 175 stations during the first two years (that’s 1,750 bicycles!) before increasing to a total of 3,500 bicycles and 350 stations over the next five years

These will be particularly handy during the summer months if you’re a walker

Main images via: @itsmeangielee and @pkay-ang

