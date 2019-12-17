CONFIRMED: The Fireworks At The Burj Khalifa For New Year’s Eve Are BACK

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for.

The fireworks at the Burj Khalifa are BACK and what a way to end the decade!

Confirmed by local reports, the fireworks are returning following an impressive light show last year.

More details about the world’s number one fireworks show (*biased, not sorry) have been kept under wraps, but if you’re making plans, know this: Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Downtown Dubai for what will one epic show, if previous years are anything to go by.

The dawn of a new decade: This will be a show like NO OTHER

 

