Here Are The Church Timings In Dubai On Christmas Day

Christmas Day falls on Wednesday 25th. And churches across the UAE are gearing up to welcome all religions for what is the most celebrated day in the Christian calendar. There are services across Dubai, take note of the Christmas Day church timings below.

4. St Mary’s Catholic Church, Oud Metha Road One of the UAE’s largest congregations has issued its programme until New Year’s Day.

3. United Christian Church of Dubai Christmas morning service will being on Wednesday at 10am.

🎶 Joy to the world, the Lord has come! 🎶It's almost Christmas! 🌟 Join us for our Christmas morning service on December 25th at 10am. For directions to where we meet, go to: https://uccdubai.com/visit-us Gepostet von United Christian Church of Dubai am Sonntag, 15. Dezember 2019

2. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Jebel Ali Will host a range of services throughout the day in English, Arabic, German, Tamil, French, Sinhalese, Arabic, Italian And Tagalog More info here