CONFIRMED! Dubai Schools WILL Reopen In September

The news parents, teachers and students have been waiting for!

The KHDA announced on Twitter on Monday night, ‘Schools will be reopening in the new academic year; some things might look different, but others won’t change – making sure children are healthy & safe, and giving them the best learning experience possible.’

Dubai schools will reopen, but schools may follow a reopening model that best suits them

The Ministry of Education also tweeted confirming those children and students who have existing health conditions will need to have extra considerations made for them with the consultation of the educational institution

The KHDA also answered your most asked questions, like, ‘are nurseries reopening’?

Currently, no announcement has been made about the opening date for nurseries and early learning centres. We’ll update these FAQs as soon as this changes. All early learning provision currently operating within schools can open.

Will all schools be open to all students?

Schools in Dubai differ in terms of size, location and number of students. In order to comply with health and safety guidelines, schools may choose models that best suit their circumstances and community. These can include:

Being open to all students all the time

Continuing to do distance learning part-time

Scheduling lessons in staggered ‘shifts’

Other creative solutions

Read, your questions answered by the KHDA here

