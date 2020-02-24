د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The 100% Discount On Your Traffic Fines Is Back

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The news you’ve been waiting for.

The popular initiative introduced by Dubai Police last year, where you could get discounts on your traffic fines based on good road behaviour, is back! According to Khaleej Times.

How does it work?

If you haven’t committed any violations in three months, you get a 25% discount on your fines.

If you haven’t committed any violations in six months, you get a 50% discount on your fines.

If you haven’t committed any violations in nine months, you get a 75% discount on your fines.

You know where this is going: If you haven’t committed any violations in 12 months, you get a 100% discount on your fines!

via GIPHY

Over half a million residents were lucky enough to grab the discounts last year

According to reports, the initiative started up again on February 6 this year.

Have you got fines racked up? Thanks to the Dubai Police scheme, drivers saved on average AED981.24 in total- amazing!

Dubai Police – The real MVP.

via GIPHY

Click play below to listen to Dubai’s top trending stories in bite-size format!

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?