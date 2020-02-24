The 100% Discount On Your Traffic Fines Is Back

The news you’ve been waiting for.

The popular initiative introduced by Dubai Police last year, where you could get discounts on your traffic fines based on good road behaviour, is back! According to Khaleej Times.

How does it work?

If you haven’t committed any violations in three months, you get a 25% discount on your fines.

If you haven’t committed any violations in six months, you get a 50% discount on your fines.

If you haven’t committed any violations in nine months, you get a 75% discount on your fines.

You know where this is going: If you haven’t committed any violations in 12 months, you get a 100% discount on your fines!