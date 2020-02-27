Dubai Is Officially The 5th Best City In The WORLD For Expats

Dubai has been ranked as the TOP city in the Middle East for expats.

From a survey that took into account opinions from 127,000 people and 186 cities, Dubai came out as the top city in the Middle East and the 5th city in the world… (and talk to any Dubai resident and they’ll tell you the same thing).

According to the report by CEOWORLD magazine, Singapore is the number 1 city in the world for expats to live, followed by Taipei.

And nearly topping the global leagues, Dubai is in the fifth position

…With scores just shy of the 3rd and 4th ranked cities, Lisbon and Montreal. AMAZING!