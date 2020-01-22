ATTN Dubai Drivers: This Ibn Battuta Road Will Have A Detour For 3 Months

Drivers in Dubai, if Ibn Battuta or the areas around it is in your usual commute, you may want to read this.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) a traffic diversion will be opened at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai starting this Friday, January 24. This diversion is being put in place for the Route 2020 to extend the Dubai metro line to the Expo site.

After all, the time (for EXPO 2020) is coming closer.

Image Credits: Stock