ATTN Dubai Drivers: This Ibn Battuta Road Will Have A Detour For 3 Months

Drivers in Dubai, if Ibn Battuta or the areas around it is in your usual commute, you may want to read this.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) a traffic diversion will be opened at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street at Discovery Gardens in Dubai starting this Friday, January 24. This diversion is being put in place for the Route 2020 to extend the Dubai metro line to the Expo site.

After all, the time (for EXPO 2020) is coming closer.

The new detour will be in place from mid-Jan to mid-April this year

The CEO of Traffic and Road Agency at RTA, Eng. Maitha bin Adai, announced the length fo time the detour would take place. This three-month detour is important in the completion of the Route 2020 project and will save time an efforts of drivers.

Not to worry, this diversion is set to improve the traffic flow on Ibn Battuta Street. But for the moment, the RTA will close the Discovery Gardens junction and turn it in an entry and exit point from the side road.

