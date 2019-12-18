Catch The Iconic Dubai Fireworks On NYE From A Water Taxi For AED125

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s that time of year, the time you need to get your act together and start making some NYE plans.

Especially if you want to get within viewing distance of the world’s most famous fireworks show… as it marks the dawn of a new decade with what we can only imagine will be another spectacular fireworks show!

And the RTA is giving you the chance to catch the stunning shows from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab of Atlantis while on a boat tour. Erm, amazing! Scroll for full price deets.

Hop on an Abra at Dubai Festival City for AED125

The low down on the price

The abra will offer services from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of AED125 for adults, while children under 2 go free.

Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station (Dubai Creek) and Aquarium Marine Station (Sharjah). The fare is AED300 for silver class and AED450 for gold class, with 50% discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two).

Abra journeys will start from Dubai Festival City, Jaddaf Station and Ghubaiba Station at a fare of AED125 for adults, and free for infants under 2. Water Taxis will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina) at a fare of AED450 per person, and free for children under 2. Charting the entire boat will cost AED4,500.

Tempted? Book it in now!

