Catch The Iconic Dubai Fireworks On NYE From A Water Taxi For AED125

It’s that time of year, the time you need to get your act together and start making some NYE plans.

Especially if you want to get within viewing distance of the world’s most famous fireworks show… as it marks the dawn of a new decade with what we can only imagine will be another spectacular fireworks show!

And the RTA is giving you the chance to catch the stunning shows from Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab of Atlantis while on a boat tour. Erm, amazing! Scroll for full price deets.

Hop on an Abra at Dubai Festival City for AED125