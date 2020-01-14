Dubai Municipality Has A New Process For Those Abandoned Vehicles You See In The Streets

Those who abandon their cars for a long time in parking spaces will now get an SMS warning in Dubai.

The Dubai Municipality introduced this new method of informing to get drivers to remove those abandoned cars and avoid legal or financial disputes.

The new initiative is being done to main the city’s cleanliness and ensures other motorists get to make use of parking spaces

The Municipality tweeted the new initiative on Monday, saying “Maintaining city cleanliness, the #DubaiMunicipality will change procedures of unwanted vehicles, to facilitate notifying the owners of removing their abandoned vehicles, to preserve the beauty of the city, reserve and respect the residents’ rights to park.”