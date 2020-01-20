Dubai Police Is Holding A Public Meeting This Thursday

THIS is why Dubai Police is one of the world’s greatest police forces.

In an effort to create a community-oriented police force, led by the community and working together as one, Dubai Police invite you to a public meeting this week.

Dubai Police are hosting an open public meeting this Thursday at 11am, where you can “get your voice heard”. The forum will be attended by H.E. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, which shows the commitment to making this a significant event.