د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dubai Police Is Holding A Public Meeting This Thursday

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

THIS is why Dubai Police is one of the world’s greatest police forces.

In an effort to create a community-oriented police force, led by the community and working together as one, Dubai Police invite you to a public meeting this week.

Dubai Police are hosting an open public meeting this Thursday at 11am, where you can “get your voice heard”. The forum will be attended by H.E. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, which shows the commitment to making this a significant event.

The Police are working towards creating a community orientated police force

And so, everyone’s invited!

The important bits

Where? Elbait Metwahid Hall, Dubai Al Warqa

When? Thursday, 11am

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?