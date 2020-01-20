Dubai Police Is Holding A Public Meeting This Thursday
In an effort to create a community-oriented police force, led by the community and working together as one, Dubai Police invite you to a public meeting this week.
Dubai Police are hosting an open public meeting this Thursday at 11am, where you can “get your voice heard”. The forum will be attended by H.E. Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, which shows the commitment to making this a significant event.
نعمل لإيجاد شرطة مجتمعية بتجربة عالمية رائدة ترتكز على شعار نعمل كمجتمع واحد، أسرة واحدة، في بيت كبير يجمعنا، محيطه دبي، وحدوده #الإمارات وأفقه العالم. ندعوكم لحضور اللقاء المفتوح مع معالي اللواء/ عبدالله خليفة المري القائد العام لشرطة دبي يوم الخميس الساعة 11:00#أمنكم_سعادتنا pic.twitter.com/RbfXTWBejd
The Police are working towards creating a community orientated police force
We work towards creating a community -oriented police embracing a leading world-class experience characterized by working together as one community and one family within the emirate of #Dubai, the #UAE and greater world. pic.twitter.com/TVHw0oDCt6
And so, everyone’s invited!
Thereby, you are invited to attend an open meeting with His Excellency Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of #DubaiPolice, on Thursday, at 11:00am.#YourSecurityOurHappiness#SmartSecureTogether
The important bits
Where? Elbait Metwahid Hall, Dubai Al Warqa
When? Thursday, 11am