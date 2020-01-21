RUN! Emirates Has Cabin Crew Jobs Available Within The UAE Right Now

Look alive Dubai, Emirates is hiring and a high-life of jet-setting awaits. The Dubai-based airline just announced they are looking for new candidates within the UAE to fill the highly coveted positions. Both women and men are welcome and Emirates is looking for open-minded applicants who are helpful, friendly and service-orientated personalities. Dat you? No need to ask twice

The generous package might have you searching for your CV as we speak Everything you earn is tax-free, (thanks Dubai) along with that you get FREE accommodation in Dubai, free transport to work, medical and dental cover plus some pretty tasty discounts on shopping and leisure across Dubai. But that’s not all. You’ll be working for one of the world’s best airlines (#biasedbuttrue) and included in your package are concessional travel benefits for you and your family. Amazing! There will be a recruitment event, but you need to sign up here first and wait for an invitation email.

