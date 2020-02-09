د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

You Can Soon Zipline Over The World-Famous Ferrari World Roof

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

First. The world’s fastest roller-coaster.

Next: Ziplining over the world-famous theme park.

Yas Island’s first zipline is coming in March. Marking Ferrari World’s 10th birthday, a new 600m roof-walk is coming along with a gulp-worthy zipline.

The announcement cements the indoor theme park as an adrenaline lover’s must-do in AD, and gives you just another reason to visit the capital.

Ferrari World turns 10 this year, WHERE  has the time gone?!

Home to the record-breaking 240km/h rollercoaster

Soon you can walk, or zoom, over this building

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?