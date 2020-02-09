You Can Soon Zipline Over The World-Famous Ferrari World Roof
First. The world’s fastest roller-coaster.
Next: Ziplining over the world-famous theme park.
Yas Island’s first zipline is coming in March. Marking Ferrari World’s 10th birthday, a new 600m roof-walk is coming along with a gulp-worthy zipline.
The announcement cements the indoor theme park as an adrenaline lover’s must-do in AD, and gives you just another reason to visit the capital.
Ferrari World turns 10 this year, WHERE has the time gone?!
Home to the record-breaking 240km/h rollercoaster
View this post on Instagram
Experience record-breaking speed during #AbuDhabiGP onboard the world’s fastest rollercoaster and find that #FerrariFeeling at 240km/h! 🏎 💨 #FormulaRossa #FerrariWorldAD #YasIsland #inAbuDhabi انطلقوا بسرعةٍ تحطّم الأرقام القياسية خلال #سباق_جائزة_أبوظبي_الكبرى على متن أسرع أفعوانيّةٍ في العالم، وعيشوا #إحساس_فيراري بسرعة 240كم/ساعة! 💨🏎 #فورمولا_روسا #عالم_فيراري_أبوظبي #جزيرة_ياس #في_أبوظبي