You Can Soon Zipline Over The World-Famous Ferrari World Roof

First. The world’s fastest roller-coaster.

Next: Ziplining over the world-famous theme park.

Yas Island’s first zipline is coming in March. Marking Ferrari World’s 10th birthday, a new 600m roof-walk is coming along with a gulp-worthy zipline.

The announcement cements the indoor theme park as an adrenaline lover’s must-do in AD, and gives you just another reason to visit the capital.

Ferrari World turns 10 this year, WHERE has the time gone?!