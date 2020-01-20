FINALLY! The World’s Largest Ferris Wheel Will Open In Dubai In 2020

The time is near for the world’s largest Ferris Wheel to open in Dubai.

The highly-anticipated opening of Ain Dubai was tentatively announced by Meraas on Sunday.

Ain Dubai, which stands at 250 metres high and is the equivalent to one football pitch in length (okay, wow!) is set to open in 2020, to coincide with EXPO 2020.

Fun fact: The world’s first Ferris Wheel was unveiled at the Chicago World Expo in 1893 so it’s only fitting the world’s largest will open in Dubai in time for EXPO 2020.

The countdown is on!