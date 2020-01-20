د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

FINALLY! The World’s Largest Ferris Wheel Will Open In Dubai In 2020

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The time is near for the world’s largest Ferris Wheel to open in Dubai.

The highly-anticipated opening of Ain Dubai was tentatively announced by Meraas on Sunday.

Ain Dubai, which stands at 250 metres high and is the equivalent to one football pitch in length (okay, wow!) is set to open in 2020, to coincide with EXPO 2020.

Fun fact: The world’s first Ferris Wheel was unveiled at the Chicago World Expo in 1893 so it’s only fitting the world’s largest will open in Dubai in time for EXPO 2020.

The countdown is on!

Soon, 48 capsules will be placed on the gigantic wheel

The scale of the structure is pretty mind-blowing

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?