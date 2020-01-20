FINALLY! The World’s Largest Ferris Wheel Will Open In Dubai In 2020
The time is near for the world’s largest Ferris Wheel to open in Dubai.
The highly-anticipated opening of Ain Dubai was tentatively announced by Meraas on Sunday.
Ain Dubai, which stands at 250 metres high and is the equivalent to one football pitch in length (okay, wow!) is set to open in 2020, to coincide with EXPO 2020.
Fun fact: The world’s first Ferris Wheel was unveiled at the Chicago World Expo in 1893 so it’s only fitting the world’s largest will open in Dubai in time for EXPO 2020.
The countdown is on!
.@MeraasDubai's 'Ain Dubai' to open doors for visitors later this year, coinciding with @expo2020dubai. pic.twitter.com/OHhLkSLAAh
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 19, 2020
Soon, 48 capsules will be placed on the gigantic wheel
#DidYouKnow: With 48 capsules, the #AinDubai will be able to hold up to 1,400 visitors at any given time. @bluewaters_dxb
📸 @photoshamaa pic.twitter.com/FTozn0GG2l
— Meraas (@MeraasDubai) December 31, 2019
The scale of the structure is pretty mind-blowing
.@MeraasDubai confirms Ain #Dubai will be completed next year for #Expo2020 Dubai celebrations. Standing at over 250 metres high, the structure will be over 200% taller than the first-ever Ferris wheel.https://t.co/em0viM4QFb pic.twitter.com/9Z9JVCeImA
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 17, 2019