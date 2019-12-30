A Whopper Total Of 25 Locations Will Host Fireworks Shows In Dubai This Year
Phew!
No need to scratch and crawl your way to a good fireworks view this year, as the authorities just announced there will be a total of 25 spots citywide hosting shows!
Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Al Seef… gang’s ALL here!
#Dubai to mark #MyDubaiNewYear with spectacular firework shows in 25 different locations. pic.twitter.com/nJCYACAHP7
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 30, 2019
