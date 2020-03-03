Global Village Has Responded To Rumours About Coronavirus Cases In The Park

Global Village, the international theme park, has denied rumours concerning the supposed discovery of coronavirus cases at the park.

In an official Twitter statement released by the park on Monday night, the park denied rumours circulating social media and strongly advised the public to follow verified news and information outlets.

This is not the first time a place in the UAE has had to set the rumours straight on possible discoveries of COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has also warned people against spreading rumours about the new cases of coronavirus. It added that the public should only read from a credible and authorised source.