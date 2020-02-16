IKEA Is Giving Out Free Stuff Depending On How Long It Takes You To Get There!
Furniture lovin’ residents or just plain fans of IKEA’s Swedish meatballs will be glad to know that those long drives are now being rewards. In the best way possible, at that.
According to Arabian Business, customers of IKEA in Dubai can make use of the ‘Buy With Your Time’ campaign, compensating customers with discounted products based on the distance they drove to the store. This comes in so handy for those who have to drive to the adjacent end to shop!
Buy With Your Time campaign gives IKEA customers changed the store’s product rates into ‘time currency’
Image Credits: Instagram @ikeauae
IKEA has reportedly said that since people spend time driving to the nearest IKEA store, they decided to reward the loyal customers
So you’re actually able to purchase products depending on the time you’ve spent travelling to IKEA, over the years. Kind of like a rewards-based loyalty card, but better. The way this is done? Google Maps Timeline, it has a function that records old routes you’ve taken to destinations, showing minutes and distance travelled.
Whatever the accumulated time is then converted into actual AED currency, letting folks spend it on IKEA products. YAAAS!