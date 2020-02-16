IKEA Is Giving Out Free Stuff Depending On How Long It Takes You To Get There!

Furniture lovin’ residents or just plain fans of IKEA’s Swedish meatballs will be glad to know that those long drives are now being rewards. In the best way possible, at that.

According to Arabian Business, customers of IKEA in Dubai can make use of the ‘Buy With Your Time’ campaign, compensating customers with discounted products based on the distance they drove to the store. This comes in so handy for those who have to drive to the adjacent end to shop!

Buy With Your Time campaign gives IKEA customers changed the store’s product rates into ‘time currency’

Image Credits: Instagram @ikeauae