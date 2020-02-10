Kim Clijsters Will Make Her Highly-Anticipated Tennis Comeback In Dubai!
Six Grand Slam tournament titles, (four in singles and two in doubles) eight year’s of retirement, and now one of the biggest women’s tennis players of the last decade is BACK.
Kim Clijsters announced on Twitter this week that she is accepting a wild card to play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
This is the second comeback from the former World No. 1, (she returned to the game in 2009 and went on to win major titles) and due to a knee injury keeping her from the Australian Open, Dubai will mark her official reentry to the professional game.
I’m accepting a wild card to play the @DDFTennis. Since announcing my return, there have been a few bumps but looking forward to returning to the match court and what this next chapter brings … Thanks to all my fans for their encouragement these past weeks. See you in Dubai! pic.twitter.com/XOwIeEujyk
— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 9, 2020
Her fans on Twitter are THRILLED and everyone’s looking forward to see her play
This is exciting news! I can't to see how your game has evolved…all the best Kim!
— Eng.Barbara Allimadi (@ballimadi) February 9, 2020
Women’s tennis week in Dubai is gearing up to be a great week of tennis
Despite the withdrawal of World No 1. Ashleigh Barty due to a foot injury, the line up is still strong.
Fresh from a smashing win at the Australian Open, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Sofia Kenin (who started the Aus open as world No. 37 and is now world No. 7!). Belinda Bencic is back to defend her Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship title, along with Grand Slam champs, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu.
Dubai Duty Free Tennis runs from February 17 – 29
Tickets are available at Dubai Duty Free Tennis here
*Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner for this event.