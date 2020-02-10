Kim Clijsters Will Make Her Highly-Anticipated Tennis Comeback In Dubai!

Six Grand Slam tournament titles, (four in singles and two in doubles) eight year’s of retirement, and now one of the biggest women’s tennis players of the last decade is BACK.

Kim Clijsters announced on Twitter this week that she is accepting a wild card to play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

This is the second comeback from the former World No. 1, (she returned to the game in 2009 and went on to win major titles) and due to a knee injury keeping her from the Australian Open, Dubai will mark her official reentry to the professional game.

Kim Clijsters begins her professional return to tennis in Dubai