Lebanese TV Presenter Najwa Kassem Has Tragically Died At The Age Of 51 In Her Dubai Apartment

Najwa Kassem, a Lebanese news anchor has tragically died at the age of 51.

Kassem was much-loved and her media career spans decades. Early reports suggest she died of a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. More details to come.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.

OneTV Lebanon reported her death this afternoon.

 

And tributes are already pouring in online

