OMG! Campers Can Now Set Up At This Beach For 14 Days And For Free

Go camping in a Dubai beach for 15 whole days (yolo) AND for free, as long as you’re in a caravan and comply with the Dubai Municipality’s rules. Oh yes, the news y’all have been waiting for. Winter or summers in the Emirate are about to GET better, thanks to an announcement by the Dubai Municipality on Tuesday. Camp out for as long as 15 days at a Dubai beach- for free

You only need to get a permit for it- online Go to the Municipality’s website to obtain a permit prior to your camping plans. Dope, huh? The new initiative comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

In implementation of the directives of @HamdanMohammed,Dawood Al Hajri,Director General of Dubai Municipality confirmed that camping with caravans on Dubai beaches designated for this purpose has become free of charge&the permits can be availed online on the Municipality website. pic.twitter.com/ZlS4xICx3I — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 14, 2020

Which beach in Dubai does this apply to? At the moment, Dawood Al Hajri, the Director-General of Dubai Municipality stated that the beach designated for this leisure is in Al Sufouh area, across King Salman bin Abdulaziz Street. The Municipality recognised the increase in campers and caravans heading to the beach, hence the implementation of this initiative; to ensure residents stay happy.