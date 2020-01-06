The RTA Reminds Residents On The Luggage Allowance You’re Allowed On The Metro When Traveling

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) sent out an announcement towards travellers that those going to the airport and back via the Dubai Metro should know that they’re allowed 2 pieces of luggage per person.

In an official tweet sent out last week, the RTA reminded residents on the luggage allowance during the peak season of travelling, usually mid-December until after New Year’s. But how many of us actually knew we had a 2 luggage per person allowance? That’s generosity on another level!

Where else are you going to be spoilt for comfort when using public transportation?