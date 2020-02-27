Hold Off On Your Ferry Rides Today As RTA Warns Of Disruption Due To The Weather
If you were thinking of taking the Dubai Ferry today, you may want to hold off on that thought. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced in a tweet on Thursday that due to adverse weather conditions, that some of the services by the Dubai Ferry will be temporarily disrupted.
Whoever was to ride should contact RTA’s Customer Service Centre on 800 9090 to check in on the schedule.
An alert from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced unstable weather in the UAE
The NCM even advised sea-goers to beware of strong winds, with a speed of 60kpmh and waves that could range between 8 to 12 feet until 8 pm on Thursday.