Not seen since 1847, the great solar eclipse of 2019 is coming on December 26.

Make your way to LIWA desert on the morning of December 26 if you want the best seat in the house for an annular eclipse, where only the edges of the sun can be seen behind the moon.

Want to join a meet up? Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a meet-up at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

You’re advised not to look directly at the eclipse, and at the event you’ll be issued with a pair of protective glasses, because as the event added ‘The UAE Space Agency and Dubai Astronomy Group is not responsible in any way for the direct or indirect damages that may occur as a result of exposure and looking directly at the solar eclipse, including – without limitation – complications in the eye that may lead to blindness.’ You have been warned!