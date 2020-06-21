د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There’s A Partial Solar Eclipse Happening Over Dubai Right Now

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

It feels like a shade has been popped over the UAE this morning, and it’s due to a celestial phenomenon.

The UAE space agency reported that a solar eclipse began at 8.14am and will continue until 11.12am.

They also shared some important dos and don’ts… for example, don’t look directly at it!

Also, don’t use regular glasses, cross-polarized filters, OR use a damaged telescope to check it out. Only use glasses specially made for solar viewing, and if you want to watch the full thing without craning your neck, check out Abu Dhabi’s International Astronomical Center which is broadcasting the three-hour eclipse LIVE, right here. How cool is that?!

The view from the Lovin studio in JLT

(That’s Hala from Smashi TV reporting that latest business and tech news in the region btw!)

The view from Marina

#SolarEclipse2020 is trending worldwide

View this post on Instagram

نحن على موعد مع ظاهرة كسوف الشمس الحلقي والتي تشهدها #الإمارات يوم الأحد 21 يونيو، ويظهر الكسوف في السماء الساعة 8:14:47 صباحا وينتهي الساعة 11:12:04 صباحا. شاركونا بصورة لظاهرة كسوف الشمس على الوسم #كسوف_شمس_الإمارات و @uaespaceagency حرصاً على سلامتكم، نرجو منكم التقيد بتعليمات وإرشادات الوقاية والسلامة أثناء ظاهرة #الكسوف The #UAE will witness a celestial phenomenon on Sunday 21st June: the #SolarEclipse will begin at 08:14:47 A.M. The eclipse will be over at 11:12:04. A.M. Capture an image of the phenomenon and share it using @uaespaceagency and #UAESolarEclipse Please adhere to safety instructions during the eclipse.

A post shared by UAE Space Agency (@uaespaceagency) on

Level up your interest in celestial things

A best-selling telescope is on sale right now and ideal for nature exploration, sky star gazing and bird watching. Check it out here.

Or check out the luxe Vision King space telescope, it’s portable and made for outdoor use for AED229.

READ: RTA Urges Dubai Motorists To Get Their Cars Regularly Sterilised Amidst The COVID-19 Pandemic 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?