WOW: Dubai Is Getting Floating Islands And A Stunning New Tourist Destination

Dubai is famous for that ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ ‘tude and this is the ultimate proof.

It’s been announced that a new beach destination is coming, complete with a group of floating islands. Dubbed ‘sunset promenade,’ it’s 1km in length and is giving us LIFE for when the cooler climes return.

The new beachfront family destination will be connected to Jumeirah Beach Walk and near the Dubai Water Canal, featuring design features like grassy hills and sandy hills, plenty of shop space and making up a total of 190,000m2. Sunset Promenade, we are already buzzing to visit! Announced by the RTA today, expect a bucketload of more details including launch date to be released soon.

Sunset Promenade, a new beach destination in #Dubai that will feature unique models of a group of floating islands. Watch to discover more.#RTA pic.twitter.com/ZGxG3gg8qd — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 21, 2020

READ: Summer in the UAE officially starts today

The UAE summer season officially starts on June 21, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences via Wam.ae.

Down to the minute, he said summer begins at 1.44am and continues until September 23. He said temperatures will vary and will reach more than 43C.

