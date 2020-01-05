د . إAEDSRر . س

ToTok Is BACK In The UAE But Only For Certain People

Android users, step up, today is your day to SHINE!

ToTok, the international video calling app that actually WORKS in the UAE, (thanks to a pilot project that abides by current regulations according to an interview between ToTok founders. and Khaleej Times) Now, it’s back up and running but it’s only available to download on Google Play Store.

ToTok, an app that allowers users in the UAE and beyond to make free video calls was on the receiving end of controversial media attention in December.

ToTok is once again available for Android users in the UAE

The app was pulled down from both Apple Store and Play Store after allegations it was actually a spy tool

Google’s Play Store said it was taken down due to a ‘policy issue’, while the App store said the video app was ‘pending review’.

The founders even issued an open video message to the Apple and Google to reinstate the app, and FINALLY, it’s back on the Google store.

Android users in Dubai be like

via GIPHY

It’s official: The ToTok team announced the update today

