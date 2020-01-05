ToTok Is BACK In The UAE But Only For Certain People

Android users, step up, today is your day to SHINE!

ToTok, the international video calling app that actually WORKS in the UAE, (thanks to a pilot project that abides by current regulations according to an interview between ToTok founders. and Khaleej Times) Now, it’s back up and running but it’s only available to download on Google Play Store.

ToTok, an app that allowers users in the UAE and beyond to make free video calls was on the receiving end of controversial media attention in December.

