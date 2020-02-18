You Should Avoid These Roads Today If You Don’t Want To Get Stuck In Traffic

Drivers heading anywhere towards Dubai Festival City and Springs Souk should avoid these roads unless you want to get caught in traffic.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a warning to Dubai motorists via Twitter on Tuesday, saying that since the second phase of Dubai Women’s Cycle event started on Monday, traffic could take place along the race track between Dubai festival City and Springs Souk from 930am until 1230pm.

Avoid driving between Dubai Festival City and Springs Souk from 930am until 1230pm

Image Credits: RTA