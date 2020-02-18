You Should Avoid These Roads Today If You Don’t Want To Get Stuck In Traffic
Drivers heading anywhere towards Dubai Festival City and Springs Souk should avoid these roads unless you want to get caught in traffic.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a warning to Dubai motorists via Twitter on Tuesday, saying that since the second phase of Dubai Women’s Cycle event started on Monday, traffic could take place along the race track between Dubai festival City and Springs Souk from 930am until 1230pm.
Avoid driving between Dubai Festival City and Springs Souk from 930am until 1230pm
Image Credits: RTA
The Dubai Women’s Tour has four stages and has been running from February 17 until the 20th
Following this specific track, the third stage is reported to take place in Hatta, where climbers will start from the Wadi Hatta Park and finish the marathon 90km later, finishing off at Hatta Dam.