You Don’t Need To Wear The N95 Mask In The UAE And For Good Reason
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) says people don’t really need to be wearing the N95 mask respirator unless they’re a healthcare worker or is taking care of someone who’s sick.
Why? Because instead of it helping, it could actually cause pressure on the respiratory system, which will lead to other complications. The authority announced this via their official Twitter account on Sunday, adding that children are also strictly forbidden from wearing the N95 mask.
Image Credits: Stock
