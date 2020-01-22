The World’s Biggest Humanitarian Event Will Happen In Dubai In 2020
The world’s biggest humanitarian ever event has been announced at the annual World Economic Forum and Dubai will be one of the host cities.
The UAE has announced its commitment to participating in a global effort to combat poverty, the announcement was made by the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and shared on Twitter via HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The ‘show’ will include performances by world-class performers and will take place across 10 cities for 10-hours. It will be streamed live and it’s expected to draw more than 1.5 billion viewers.
The ‘Global Goal Live’ festival will take place on September 26
أعلنت دولة الامارات اليوم من دافوس مشاركتها وانضمامها لأكبر حدث إنساني للقضاء على الفقر … يشاهده أكثر من مليار ونصف المليار مشاهد .. بمشاركة 10 مدن عالمية.. الموعد : ٢٦ سبتمبر القادم pic.twitter.com/lgcA2MapTK
— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 22, 2020
The proud announcement was made by Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs at the WEF on Wednesday
#UAE announces on the sidelines of @wef in Davos, it will host the Global Goal Live Festival in #Dubai on 26 Sep. The charity event aims to combat extreme poverty. pic.twitter.com/Q2rSuEXJEE
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2020
The event aims to combat extreme poverty by 2030
Ordinary citizens, governments and organisations will be rallied to achieve the aim with the UAE at the heart of the initiative. The fight to abolish extreme poverty fits right in with the UAE’s core policies of humanitarian and development work, according to reports.