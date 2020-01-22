The World’s Biggest Humanitarian Event Will Happen In Dubai In 2020

The world’s biggest humanitarian ever event has been announced at the annual World Economic Forum and Dubai will be one of the host cities.

The UAE has announced its commitment to participating in a global effort to combat poverty, the announcement was made by the UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and ‎the Future and shared on Twitter via HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The ‘show’ will include performances by world-class performers and will take place across 10 cities for 10-hours. It will be streamed live and it’s expected to draw more than 1.5 billion viewers.

The ‘Global Goal Live’ festival will take place on September 26