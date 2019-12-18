10 Best Venues To Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 In Dubai

The countdown to 2020 is on. And every NYE celebration needs the perfect view of fireworks, a whole vibe and great packages. Here’s a list of those 10 best spots for you, your friends and family to choose from:

10. A beach party is all you need to ring in the new year Hilton JBR is throwing a beach party for NYE and it’s….. wait for it… going to be 80s and 90s themed! Throw it baaaack with a retro party- and come down in your best looks bringing in the nostalgia. Tickets start at AES250, with the AED200 inclusive to spend on food and bevvies. What a way to go. More info here.

9. Celebrate NYE the ‘Great Gatsby’ way Put on those flapper heels, flowy skirts and indulge in a fun Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve paarty at Warehouse on Tuesday, December 31, from 8 pm-3 am. The Roaring Twenties is the best way to kick in the new year, along with a band that’ll reflect that of the whole vibe by the Dusty Notes Band’s performance and a lineup of several DJs. The cost? AAED350 with free-flowing house bevvies. Where? Le Meridien Dubai Village Book here.

8. Bringing in the big names: Dixon is coming to Soho Garden, Elrow is coming to Soho Beach AND there’s an open bar across this mammoth night venue on the biggest night of the year? Erm, YES, please! House and techno fans, you’ll want to spend the night in the Garden where Dixon is on duty, while Elrow, the most colourful event in the world that needs NO intro, will be at Soho Beach, blasting out serious beats till late into the night. More info here.

7. Dubai Opera Catch the Burj Khalifa fireworks from no place other than Dubai Opera or attend ANY of their December shows, a New Year’s Eve special with Naseef Zeytoun performing at an outdoors concert will kick 2020 off with a bang. Not to mention the fabulous gala dinner along with it, dress to the nines! The weather is perfect for Dubai Opera’s magnetising viewwwws! Here’s a list of all the shows taking place this month. P.S. there are more shows to stay tuned for this January too!

6. Gaze at the incredible Palm fireworks from The Pointe The Pointe’s 20H to 2020 is a FULLY-packed day of free events that’ll end in the best view of the fireworks, starting 20 hours before the clock strikes midnight means events at The Pointe will begin from 6 am. There will be wellness sessions, along with cleaning and detox installations so that you really start the New Year with a New You. Visitors can also gaze the beauty of The Pointe’s sunsets, while street musicians play. A saxophonist will also play sweet, sweet music while a hydro water show takes place. Fun! The party starts here, ending with a confetti blast and the BEST view of the firework show at The Palm. More info here.

5. Hop aboard Queen Elizabeth 2 Can’t think of a better way to celebrate the bidding adieu to 2019 than by going aboard Queen Elizabeth 2 ship and living the best of the ’80s with an NYE dinner dance, under the stars. Ahhh, how magical. Kids have a dedicated play area, while a DJ will play music until the wee hours, and not to mention an international band to keep things fun. Book now.

4. JA Resorts’ Lake View Hotel has a rooftop party unlike no other Go biiiig or go home is the motive and JA Lake View Hotel’s list of restaurants has EPIC outdoor parties to choose from. DJ, non-stop bevvies and dinner right before the party is also a possibility at any of its three establishments: Republik, Kinara or Sports Café. If you’re in the mood for brunch or a gala dinner, here are more options at other JA hotels.

3. Switch it up with a tropical New Year’s Eve at Flair No. 5 How ’bout bringing in a completely different way of spending the New Year’s? Something out of the ordinary? Flair No. 5, at the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, has created a haven in the form of a lush, urban jungle under Dubai’s stars. The night will serve guests Peruvian and Japanese dishes, while a live DJ performs and everyone gets right to it. Packages start at AED300! A steal! Book here.

2. Get glammed for a fabulous night at Atlantis Atlantis The Palm is where all the action’s at for NYE- and this year’s ‘Roaring 20’s’ theme is a reason to end the year beautifully. With a 30-piece live band will start the night off, as canapés and sparkling make rounds. Indulge in a buffet, live cooking stations and get your ‘gram ready for the Atlantis fire works. Everyone everywhere at The Palm will be looking at these fireworks from afar, so imagine getting the actual view right there. More info here.