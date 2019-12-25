Top 10 Hilariously Viral And Legendary Memes That Completely Encapsulate 2019

Memes are no longer just ‘funny forwards’ they’re a form of expression, form of art, memes have become a way of life and there’s no denying that. 2019 saw a whole bunch of boomer lingo and memes that took a while to grow on you but eventually were all you were browsing for. This year was a total meme-fest, with some even going on to break world records and many even being shared and re-posted by celebs. NOICE! With the last year of the decade closing in, here are the top 10 memes of 2019 that literally gave the internet LIFE this year and more so became all the rage in Dubai.

10. Blaming ’em baby bloomers became a thang and how Millennials and Gen Z’s have been walking on eggshells for quite some time now, time to pass on a batton to the boomers. Ok, boomer?!

9. Tom Holland’s inability to keep a secret… was no secret and became good energy for memes How can one forget the many… many… MANY endgame memes. Ugh it still hurts x3000 talking about it though.

THIS IS ME RIGHT AFTER ENDGAME pic.twitter.com/xVbLbEMmIe — marta. ‎⎊ (@morganstcrk) April 26, 2019

8. Baby Yoda+Teletubbies+Rise and shine=Evil E.T.?! Deserve this, we do not!!

7. #TellMyKids memes became a whole MOOD A comical view on notable cultural figures/movies/eraathing or erraone icnoic really. *Alexa, play Smelly Cat in the background*

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F.R.I.E.N.D.S (@f.r.i.e.n.d.s_central_perk) on Nov 22, 2019 at 12:22pm PST

6. Peeling artsy?! Try duct-taping a banana to the wall Maurizio Cattelan’s famous ‘comedian’ – banana duct-taped to the wall sold AED440,760. Anyone could become an artist with just a banana and strip of duct tape. This piece of ‘art’-turned-meme was a goldmine for advertising agencies! People jumped in on the ‘things taped to the wall’ wagon and went all out at taping anything and everything to the walls in the name of ‘ART’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique | Geboortezorg (@moniquezgt) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:46am PST

5. rHyssSs & sHiYynee Shooketh. The internet literally struck gold with Kylie Jenner’s catchy rise and shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Hoax (@sainthoax) on Oct 17, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

4. Me Explaining Explaining ANYTHING to your parents ain’t a piece of cake and this hybrid-meme of two expressions is FEELS! Having a hard time explaining something a parent or to a potato friend?… Just send them this meme. It’ll speak for itself.

me explaining

my love for my

cat and how i

would die for him my cat pic.twitter.com/VoklIxcdDD — ♡ʾʾ (@shybunni) May 27, 2019

3. The ‘Woman Yelling at a Cat’ epidemic 2019 blessed us with this EPIC mashup of two meme-worthy expressions that the internet will never know how to get over. Point and blank. We thank you confused cat and Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for this gem.

2. The ‘Wrong Answers Only’ posts: More like a caption generating contest meme This was a GENIUS way to get a gazillion comments funny/witty comments under your posts.

The kardashians — Clownish Behaviors (@spobyourbobbles) December 23, 2019

1. Presenting the RECORD-BREAKING EGG That literally BROKEE the internet, no yolks! The world record egg stands 54 MILLION likes strong with a following of 7m, the Egg Gang set a world record for the most liked post on Insta in just 10 DAYS, beating Kylie Jenner’s 18m record at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EGG GANG 🌍 (@world_record_egg) on Jan 4, 2019 at 9:05am PST