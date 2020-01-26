10 Photos From The World’s Top 10 Most Instagrammable Places

Imagine a world where a category of places being ‘the most Instagrammable’ has now become a thing. Well, it has, and guess what? Of course, Dubai has made the cut. Yessss, a compiled list by online travel website, Big Seven Travel, consolidated all 50 of the world’s most photogenic places, according to Instagram and the whole list will make you want to wanderlust away. Here are the world’s Top 10 most Instagrammable places in the world Image Credits: Instagram @ash_jin, @sydney and @capturedblinks

10. Jaipur, India Colours, murals, and many intricate designs from the past fill Jaipur India, making it the go-to for most tourists really wanting to ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ the life out of their ‘gram feeds. If not for photographs, Jaipur is the sanctuary of peace, not just from its evident aesthetically-pleasing spots but because of its overall vibe.

9. London, England There are many key visuals that set London apart from the rest of the world; for one, its iconic red telephone booths have become more of an iconic display piece, perfectly complementing the rest of this beautiful city’s hues. Grey skies, the Big Ben and charm like no other- if you’ve yet to see or take photos of London, we guarantee you’d never run out of opportunities.

8. Bali, Indonesia Rice fields, lots of greenery, swings that make that Asian trip of yours look like something out of a movie. Bali remains one of the world’s Instagrammable places for a reason. There’s just so much to see in this beautiful island paradise.

7. Lisbon, Portugal Portugal’s hilly, coastal capital is breathtaking beyond words. Have you SEEN photos of their sunsets over there?

6. Tokyo, Japan Tokyo’s street signs speak for itself. Eccentric, wild, unpredictable and highly TECH- Tokyo is the dreaaaam for IG photos!

5. Singapore Ahhh, Singapore, the city that’s both a global financial centre with a tropical climate that can still make it a tourist destination- well-deserved spot.

4. New York City, USA In New Yooooooork, concrete jungles where dreams are made of! Need we say more?

3. Dubai, UAE To further convince you of this, check out a list of all of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks. Not that you needed the extra convincing.

2. Hong Kong Vivid, lots of great shopping (both high end and street markets) and loooooads of towering buildings combined with Hong Kong’s beautiful nature that make this ONE great photo-op.

1. Sydney, Australia Land of the Sydney Opera House, waterside fun and many more- Sydney is one of those places that speaks soul in different forms. Check out more photos of this stunning city on the ‘gram and see why it’s made it to the top of the list.