The Top 10 JLT Lunch Spots You 100% Need To Try In 2020

The clock strikes 12 pm, you’re unsure where to eat and need to ensure that the one hour you have to relax, unwind and fulfil your culinary desires must be met. But wait, there’s one other thing that holds you back from this seemingly easy decision-making, JLT is FILLED with restaurants. A cluster alone could have more than three restaurants, making it a teeny bit difficult to pinpoint your go-to lunch spot during the workweek. But through online polls, asking a bunch of our colleagues at the office and doing some research- we’ve compiled the 10 best lunch spots in JLT. Here are 10 of the best go-to lunch spots in JLT

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list? Finalists were selected from all across Dubai

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating

The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!

The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Delhi Darbar Express For great OG Indian cuisine that’s good for the pocket. Don’t forget to try the biryani. Location? Cluster D Contact on 04 427 7708

9. Pitfire Pizza Pitfire’s one of those places you don’t just go to once. Although smaller in scale, this spot has become home to many JLT employees, who live for the mac and cheese, lunch offer (pizza, salad and a drink) and MORE. Location? Cluster D Contact on 800 7483473

8. Nola Known for great jambalayas and that jazzy-cool setting, this New Orleans -inspired venue has hearty food and great songs playing all throughout. Location? Cluster P Contact on 04 399 8155

7. Cibo Italiano Hey mambo, mambo Italiano! This snazzy, modern minimalist-designed space is the best place to get your morning coffee in and great, authentic Italian cuisine. Location? Cluster D Contact on 04 557 8634

6. Wokyo Noodle Bar Wokyo has its customers choosing the noodle type, allowing you to taste test the sauce, and adding in meat and/or veggies of your preference. So the whole experience at the noodle bar is as personalised as can be. Plus, the entire Tokyo city appeal to the place adds to its overall unique touch. Call 800 96596 for more info.

5. Vietnamese Foodies The beauty of Vietnamese cuisine is so mystical that even the hundreds of different nationalities of workers in JLT can’t help but fall in love with it. For the best pho, bun cha and Nuoc cham- head over to Cluster D. Authentic Vietnamese Food Location? Cluster D Contact on 04 565 6088

4. Friends Avenue As their Instagram description states, this is the spot for healthy food, amazing coffee and great açaí bowls! Location? Cluster T Contact on 04 554 5813

3. Beirut Bites The great thing about Lebanese food is that it suits all types of cravings, and has a great balance of every cuisine under its plate. Google Reviewers swear by Beirut Bites over its incredible service, presentation, price and the TASTE. Hummus all the way! Location? Cluster W Contact on 04 580 3322

2. Betawi For the love of nasi goreng and all things with a home-cooked feel, Betawi has been serving up incredible Indonesian food. They have an incredible lunch offer for the budget that’s unmissable too! Location? Cluster D Contact on 04 554 2772

1. Pickl And last but most definitely not least, Pickl, for the burger fanatics. This might not be the daily go-to because you’d want to savour the moment when you’d have it next, but Pickl has not only established itself as the ultimate lunch go-to in JLT but the place people will drive to- just to get a taste of those juicy burgers. See for yourself. Location? Pickl, Ground Floor, One JLT Tower – Dubai Contact on 04 584 6859