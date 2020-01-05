10 Of The Most Common New Year’s Resolutions You Probably Won’t Stick To

د . إAEDSRر . س

The start of a new year, albeit the year’s digits changing, is quite an exciting time for all of us. The New Year brings in hope for new beginnings, letting go of the negativities (or broken resolutions) previous year that just ensued. Hence, the listing of our New Year’s Resolutions, some of which we mostly miss (or forget.)

Without further ado, here are some of the 10 common resolutions we often fail to stick to.

Shoutout if you can relate but do try to stay optimistic and hope that the start of this fresh decade, 2020, re-energizes us all to go out there and tick off ALL those goals on your list!

Happy New Year, peeeeh-pol!

Image Credits: @burjkhalifa and stock image

10. Spend more time with fam and friends

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandrine (@saansann) on

9. Organise your life (de-cluttering to the max)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by shegaveitago (@shegaveitago) on

8. Learn a new skill or experience (or language)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tara Michelle Brose ♡ (@taramichellebrose) on

7. Consume less social media for more valuable real-life interactions

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝐒𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐞 (@sosialdusunje) on

6. On that note, you probably planned to read more books too

Eek, try again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nils ✨☕️🌱 (@bunteschwarzweisswelt) on

5. Be more zen (or in touch with your higher spiritual path)

You take up yoga classes, start meditating, buy the books, watch the YouTube videos- then someone irritates you and it’s all over.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L a r u g a | Yoga Teacher (@larugayoga) on

4. Travel and see more of the world

Then we forget, there’s that wedding we HAVE to attend in some country you’d rather not visit or you’ve to go back to your hometown for adulting-related to-dos.

But hey, let’s give this one a bit of a chance, Dubai residents are big on vacations, staycations and making the most of any trip- even if it means a two-hour drive to Hatta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELENA •PHOTOGRAPHER IN PARIS• (@irisphotoparis) on

3. For the smokers, to stop smoking

…or make a move to the thriving vape community.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthias Luckey (@matthiasluckey) on

2. Save more cash

“In 2020, I will not spend on unnecessary items, will not order my food online and will save as much money.”

Oh yes, we’ve all heard or had this in our list before.

Pay off debts, save some cash, even if it means dropping coins in a piggy bank. Only one can hope.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUXURY | CARS | WEALTH 🥂🍾 (@luxurydailyld) on

1. Get your dream body sorted

First day of 2020, you probably planned to have those meal plans sorted and planned a day for the gym.

Perhaps you’ve been a goodie-goodie since the NYE motivation is still fresh, but let’s give it a few weeks. Or a single order from your fave fast food resto and it’s done. At least until the next month.

New year, new me?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heather Tinsley (@tinsleyh) on

