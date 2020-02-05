6 Fantastic Things You Can Do In Dubai This Weekend

48 hours to turn off your notifications and make the very most of this B-E-Autiful cityyyyyy. Here are 6 brill things you can do in Dubai starting NOW!

6. Head to a FIERCE Asian restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah Head to a fabulous dinner at Bā-Boldly Asian. This restaurant combines luxuriously sleek interiors, with quality Asian cuisine, INCREDIBLE Dubai skyline views and gram ‘ops like no other. Located at Fairmont The Palm, Bā comes from the same hotel which created Little Miss India, one of Dubai’s most famous Indian restaurants; the team here have the knack of creating something extraordinary out of something ordinary and here are three reasons why you should visit Bā-Boldly Asian ASAP! ā-Boldly Asian is open from 6pm to 11:30pm (closed Sundays). Bar and lounge open from 5pm to 1am. To book, call +971 4 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com P.S. Lovin readers get 30% off your bill (until February 13) when you mention LovinDubai during the reservation. You MUST book via palm.dining@fairmont.com to nab this offer.

5. Hop onboard The Lovin Dubai Cruise for a brill Saturday brunch partaayyyy For a Saturday party look no further! This is the Lotus Mega Yacht that lives in Dubai Marina and comes complete with a pool, a cinema, a BBQ a buffet, a DJ, drinks and so much more is ready for you, your family and your mates. Tickets at AED199 -food, soft drinks

AED299 – regular brunch

AED499 – VIP brunch

Kids under 5 go free VIP brunch? Get access to the VIP area with private jacuzzi, premium drinks and bubbles The Cruise departs from Dubai Marina (next to Pier 7) and passes Atlantis, The Palm and reaches the Burj Al Arab. Dates: Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm GET YOUR TICKS NOW

4. RedFest is hereeeeeee! The biggest music festival of the year is currently being set up at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Tickets are in short supply right now, ‘cus this year the line-up might just be the best yet! Brace yourself for: Stormzy, Noah Cyrus, Young Thug, Martin Garrix, Bastille, Raye, Machine Gun Kelly, Cheat Codes, Becky Hill and Danny Neville. Phew! When? February 6 & 7 Tickets here!

3. Support Iron Man 70.3 (and Iron Man kids) at Kite Beach This weekend, Dubai’s fittest will turn out for Iron Man Dubai this Friday. The ultimate endurance challenge this season in Dubai includes swimming, cycling and running and you can catch it all from Kite Beach on Friday morning. But even more impressive? The Iron ManKids event on Saturday. Junior Athletes get to cross the finish line too, registration is only open for a limited time. Get to the registration desks by Thursday between 9am to 4pm or register online right here!

2. Brunch at The Restaurant, Address Sky View, for the best view in town This is new hotel that’s been clogging up your Insta feed… and for good reason. With unparalleled views of the Burj K, (who wants to be in it, when you can look AT it) a Friday brunch at The Restaurant is PERFECT for a special occasion, or simply a memorable Friday with live entertainment and quality food served directly to your table (and for this, we stan!). The Restaurant serves up sharing style eats, either on the patio or indoors. And YES the view is great, but the food is equally great with a mix of small bites and bigger plates from freshly shucked Oysters and Miso Glazed Eggplant, to Smoked Beef Bone Marrow and a Chef’s special Vanilla Crème Brûlée. Delish! When? Fridays 1pm to 4pm How much? From AED295 (soft drinks) AED (house drinks) AED495 (sparkling)