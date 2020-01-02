3 Exceptional Salons For Balayage And Hair Colour In Dubai

There’s no better feeling than walking out of a salon after a stylist has NAILED your colour and blowdry. But, there’s nothing worse than when the towel is whipped from your head and you just KNOW the colour is wrong (and you still gotta pay)… AMIRITE? Quality balayage doesn’t come cheap, which is why you want to know the best in town. The following three spots have been tried and tested, and these stylists are worth your money. Walking out of the salon like

Chalk, Alserkal This is no ordinary salon. Located in a warehouse in Alserkal, it’s a split level unisex salon, with high ceilings, lots of white and grey walls coupled with statement features and you nearly get the feeling you’ve left Dubai and found yourself in a salon in Brooklyn’s cooler neighbour, Williamsburg. But as ‘cool’ as it might be, a salon is nothing without good service and a stylist you feel you can trust (this is your HAIR peeps). So go and ask for Deena, and thank me later. I went in with balayage I had let grow out wayyy too long and hair in condition so bad, not even a mother could love it. Deena took the lead with colour suggestion after I showed her a snap I’d seen on Chalk’s gram (coincidentally, it was one of her looks). And for the cut she suggested I go shorter with layers than I usually would, to add volume (if onlyyy you could bottle hair volume) and before my hair was blasted, I already knew I’d found a stylist’s chair I would gladly return to. Then, the salon itself has so many cute extras, like whippies to rival Salt, M&S bites to go with your coffee (we kid you not) and an entire room dedicated creating vids that are simple MADE for TikTok and the ‘gram. The gram game is STRONG here. Overall: This is a seriously slick salon with a stylist you’ll keep coming back to. Chalk info here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHALK (@chalk) on Dec 18, 2019 at 6:00am PST

Mane, JLT Mane is always a Lovin favourite, and not only because it’s located conveniently close to our JLT offices, but because it’s been consistent at dishing out great service and fleek looks since opened its doors a couple of years ago. If you want to treat yourself to the gift of great balayage, Mane has got you. Ask for Anthony, the founder of the salon happens to be the master of ombre and balayage and works MAGIC on tired hair in need of a revamp. For an extra treat, throw in an Olaplex treatment. A brand which is basically to a hair appointment what dessert is to your meal. You don’t NEED it, but you will feel 10010% better walking out of a salon once you’ve got it. Mane info here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANE Hair and Beauty (@manesalondubai) on Nov 13, 2019 at 5:35am PST

Trevor Sorbie, Dubai Mall Trevor Sorbie is an international award-winning salon, its hair products have a brilliant rep but its Dubai Mall salon feels on a whole other planet in terms of luxe hair experiences. Tucked away in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, the sleek and airy salon has plenty of friendly stylists ready to sort your mane if you’re looking for a style overhaul. The hair-wizards who all trained intensively with Trevor Sorbie are all about personalised artistry, and fearless creativity who’ll work to ensure you’ve got a colour and cut that suits you. More information about Trevor Sorbie here